Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Project Manager

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? Did you know you do not have to be an engineer OR in the Army?

    You could be a Project Manager like Carlos Tate, who has worked on projects like the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and the Houston Ship Channel. He is leading the charge on keeping shipping lanes open affecting commerce across the Nation!

    See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33

    U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 14:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923853
    VIRIN: 240501-A-ZS026-9978
    Filename: DOD_110312510
    Length: 00:05:17
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Project Manager
    Civilian Careers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT