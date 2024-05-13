Civilian Careers in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Project Manager

Have you ever thought of a rewarding career in the federal government with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers? Did you know you do not have to be an engineer OR in the Army?
You could be a Project Manager like Carlos Tate, who has worked on projects like the Corpus Christi Ship Channel and the Houston Ship Channel. He is leading the charge on keeping shipping lanes open affecting commerce across the Nation!
See what careers are available on USA Jobs: https://dvidshub.net/r/l7gl33
U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.
