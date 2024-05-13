Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Stewart Soldiers reunite with Families

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), reunite with their Families during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 15, 2024. 3rd ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923848
    VIRIN: 240516-A-GJ082-1001
    Filename: DOD_110312434
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Stewart Soldiers reunite with Families, by PFC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Redeployment
    Europe
    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    Poland
    Deployment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT