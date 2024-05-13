Fort Stewart Soldiers reunite with Families

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion and 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID), reunite with their Families during a welcome home ceremony at Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 15, 2024. 3rd ID’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Benjamin Hale)