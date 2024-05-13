Pelican Island Bridge closed after barge allision, response underway

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, Texas closed after a barge allision May, 15, 2024 at approximately 10 a.m. There were no reported injuries. The barge MMLP 321, owned by Martin Marine, allided with the Pelican Island Causeway due to a break in the coupling. Emergency management officials from the City of Galveston, Texas A&M University at Galveston, and the state – as well as Galveston fire and police departments, U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Department of Transportation – responded to the incident. The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard responded, will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.