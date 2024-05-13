Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pelican Island Bridge closed after barge allision, response underway

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District

    The Pelican Island Bridge in Galveston, Texas closed after a barge allision May, 15, 2024 at approximately 10 a.m. There were no reported injuries. The barge MMLP 321, owned by Martin Marine, allided with the Pelican Island Causeway due to a break in the coupling. Emergency management officials from the City of Galveston, Texas A&M University at Galveston, and the state – as well as Galveston fire and police departments, U.S. Coast Guard and Texas Department of Transportation – responded to the incident. The collision has resulted in an oil spill in the bay. The U.S. Coast Guard responded, will determine the extent of the spill, as well as initiate the containment and cleanup processes. U.S. Army video by Trevor Welsh.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    Galveston
    Barge Collision
    TxDot
    Pelican Island Bridge

