    United States Air Force Weapons School 75th Anniversary

    NV, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    The United States Air Force Weapons School traces its roots to the Aircraft Gunnery School established in 1949 at Las Vegas Air Force Base, which later became Nellis AFB in 1950. This organization brought together a cadre of World War II combat veterans dedicated to teaching the next generation of pilots. The Gunnery School converted to combat crew training to meet the needs of the Korean War. In January 1954, the school assumed the mission of training fighter instructors and took on the title, "USAF Fighter Weapons School."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 14:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923836
    VIRIN: 240502-F-LD225-5479
    Filename: DOD_110312105
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: NV, US

    TAGS

    ACC
    Nellis
    USAFWS

