Students from local community visit Sheppard, AFB for Science Technology Engineering Aviation and Mathematics (STEAM) Day Event.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923835
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-HF183-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110312090
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sheppard STEAM Day 24, by Samuel Starkey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT