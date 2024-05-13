Navy, Marine Corps Officials Testify Before Senate on Posture

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro; Chief of Naval Operations Navy Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti; and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Navy Department’s posture and 2025 fiscal year budget.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:42
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|923834
|Filename:
|DOD_110312087
|Length:
|02:39:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
