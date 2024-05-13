Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy, Marine Corps Officials Testify Before Senate on Posture

    UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro; Chief of Naval Operations Navy Adm. Lisa M. Franchetti; and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee on the Navy Department’s posture and 2025 fiscal year budget.

