TRADEWINDS 24 multinational participants demonstrate capability to respond to active shooter and restore public order

Multinational participants execute the culminating event during the interagency full mission profile by responding to an active shooter and restoring public order simulation during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
05.15.2024
05.16.2024
|B-Roll
|923833
|240516-A-JF825-1001
|DOD_110312078
|00:04:36
|BB
|0
|0
