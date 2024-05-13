Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRADEWINDS 24 multinational participants demonstrate capability to respond to active shooter and restore public order

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARBADOS

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens 

    U.S. Army South

    Multinational participants execute the culminating event during the interagency full mission profile by responding to an active shooter and restoring public order simulation during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923833
    VIRIN: 240516-A-JF825-1001
    Filename: DOD_110312078
    Length: 00:04:36
    Location: BB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRADEWINDS 24 multinational participants demonstrate capability to respond to active shooter and restore public order, by SGT Joshua Taeckens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    U.S. Southern Command
    Full Mission Profile
    TW24
    LSGE24
    U.S. Embassy in Bridgetown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT