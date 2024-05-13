Honorable Wagner, CMSAF visit Nellis AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Honorable Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visit Nellis Air Force Base, May 7, 2024. Wagner and Flosi took a tour of the installation and met with Airman to hear their concerns to better advocate for them at higher headquarters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)