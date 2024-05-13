The Honorable Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visit Creech and Nellis Air Force Base, May 7, 2024. During the visit, Wagner and Flosi took a tour of the installation and met with Airman to hear their concerns to better advocate for them at higher headquarters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 13:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923825
|VIRIN:
|240507-F-XX992-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311830
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|NELLIS AFB, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honorable Wagner, CMSAF visit Nellis AFB, by SrA Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT