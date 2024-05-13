Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorable Wagner, CMSAF visit Nellis AFB

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    The Honorable Alex Wagner, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visit Creech and Nellis Air Force Base, May 7, 2024. During the visit, Wagner and Flosi took a tour of the installation and met with Airman to hear their concerns to better advocate for them at higher headquarters. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 13:04
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    CMSAF
    Nellis AFB
    Creech AFB
    SAF

