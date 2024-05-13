U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing evacuate and neutralize simulated enemy forces during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. 51st FW Airmen are multi-capable, trained to defend Osan Air Base no matter what their primary duty is. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923820
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311673
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW Airmen bug out and shoot out, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
