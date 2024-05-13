51st FW Airmen bug out and shoot out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing evacuate and neutralize simulated enemy forces during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. 51st FW Airmen are multi-capable, trained to defend Osan Air Base no matter what their primary duty is. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)