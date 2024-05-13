U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing perform mass casualty response during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 16, 2024. Simulated patients with a variety of injuries were transported to the 51st Medical Group. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 12:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923815
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-OS908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311569
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW simulates mass casualty care, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
