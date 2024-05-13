Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Combined Assaulter and Sniper Match in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 15, 2024. On the third day of events, teams faced shooting drills under stress to measure their physical and tactical abilities. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 10:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923811
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-AZ941-2996
|Filename:
|DOD_110311561
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Competitors take part in Fuerzas Comando 24 Combined Assaulter and Sniper Match, by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
