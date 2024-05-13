Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Remarks B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ACCRA, GHANA

    04.29.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U. S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, give their opening remarks during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 09:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923803
    VIRIN: 240516-M-GG264-6687
    Filename: DOD_110311296
    Length: 00:13:48
    Location: ACCRA, GH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Remarks B-ROLL, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVAF
    AFRICOM
    Maritime Security
    Ghana
    MFEA
    AMFS/NILS-A24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT