U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U. S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, give their opening remarks during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 09:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923803
|VIRIN:
|240516-M-GG264-6687
|Filename:
|DOD_110311296
|Length:
|00:13:48
|Location:
|ACCRA, GH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Remarks B-ROLL, by LCpl Garrett Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
