AMFS/NILS-A 2024 Opening Remarks B-ROLL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923803" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U. S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and Allied Joint Force Command Naples, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Robert B. Sofge Jr., Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa, and Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Chief of the Naval Staff, Ghana Navy, give their opening remarks during the African Maritime Forces Summit and Naval Infantry Leadership Symposium - Africa (AMFS/NILS-A) 2024 in Accra, Ghana, on April 29, 2024. AMFS/NILS-A is a multinational, Africa-focused, strategic-level forum designed to address transnational maritime security challenges in African waters, bringing together partner nations with marine forces and naval infantry to develop interoperability, crisis response capabilities, and foster relationships that will improve Africa's maritime domain security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie)