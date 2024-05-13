The Pulse: Episode 11

The Pulse is a monthly newscast covering stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered Nurses Week, Health Resources Expo, and Patient Experience Week. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 09:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|923800
|VIRIN:
|240513-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311257
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
