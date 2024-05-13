Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Pulse: Episode 11

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Walker

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    The Pulse is a monthly newscast covering stories from around Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. In this episode we covered Nurses Week, Health Resources Expo, and Patient Experience Week. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 09:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 923800
    VIRIN: 240513-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110311257
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Pulse: Episode 11, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara and PO2 Brett Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stories
    The Pulse
    WalterReed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT