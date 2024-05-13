Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unexploded Ordnance Video for Martha's Vineyard

    MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District

    Recognize, Retreat, Report (3R’s) training for recognizing munitions/bombs/explosives from past military use on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts. What to do if you find a bomb or explosives, and some basic history of the past military use of the Islands.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 923799
    VIRIN: 230426-A-A1420-1001
    Filename: DOD_110311240
    Length: 00:11:10
    Location: MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, US

    TAGS

    USACE
    Massachusetts
    NAE
    unexploded ordnance
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Martha's Vineyard
    New England District
    NAD
    North Atlantic Division

