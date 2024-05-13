Recognize, Retreat, Report (3R’s) training for recognizing munitions/bombs/explosives from past military use on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, Massachusetts. What to do if you find a bomb or explosives, and some basic history of the past military use of the Islands.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|923799
|VIRIN:
|230426-A-A1420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311240
|Length:
|00:11:10
|Location:
|MARTHA'S VINEYARD, MA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Unexploded Ordnance Video for Martha's Vineyard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT