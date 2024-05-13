AK24: Vipers soar over Lithuania

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon’s from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, take-off at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, for exercise Astral Knight 24, May 16, 2024. Astral Knight 24’s integrated air and missile defense is the coordinated cooperation of capabilities and overlapping operations to defend friendly forces, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating an enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 08:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923794
|VIRIN:
|240516-F-XA271-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311215
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|ŠIAULIAI, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
