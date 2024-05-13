Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AK24: Vipers soar over Lithuania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ŠIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.16.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon’s from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, take-off at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, for exercise Astral Knight 24, May 16, 2024. Astral Knight 24’s integrated air and missile defense is the coordinated cooperation of capabilities and overlapping operations to defend friendly forces, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating an enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 08:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923794
    VIRIN: 240516-F-XA271-1001
    Filename: DOD_110311215
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: ŠIAULIAI, LT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK24: Vipers soar over Lithuania, by A1C Christopher Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT