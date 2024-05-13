AK24: Vipers soar over Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon’s from the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, take-off at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, for exercise Astral Knight 24, May 16, 2024. Astral Knight 24’s integrated air and missile defense is the coordinated cooperation of capabilities and overlapping operations to defend friendly forces, protect the joint force, and enable freedom of action by negating an enemy’s ability to create adverse effects from their air and missile capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)