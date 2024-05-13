U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from the training tower at the Combined Arms Training Center’s air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7-8, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the Air Assault School to train Soldiers in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, performing skills required to maximize the use of helicopter assets in training and combat to support their unit operations.
(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 07:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923790
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-DT978-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110311090
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Assault Rappel Training in Germany, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT