Air Assault Rappel Training in Germany

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923790" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from the training tower at the Combined Arms Training Center’s air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7-8, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the Air Assault School to train Soldiers in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, performing skills required to maximize the use of helicopter assets in training and combat to support their unit operations.

(U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)