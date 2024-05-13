Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Assault Rappel Training in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.08.2024

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from the training tower at the Combined Arms Training Center’s air assault course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 7-8, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the Air Assault School to train Soldiers in air assault operations, sling-load operations, and rappelling, performing skills required to maximize the use of helicopter assets in training and combat to support their unit operations.
    (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    TAGS

    AirAssault
    USArmy
    7th Mission Support Command
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    7thMSC

