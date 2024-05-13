Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Air Base supports Swift Response 24

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 8th Airlift Squadron participate in a multinational exercise at Aviano Air Base Italy, May 14, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces' ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 05:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923783
    VIRIN: 240514-F-MO337-1001
    Filename: DOD_110310952
    Length: 00:03:12
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, Aviano Air Base supports Swift Response 24, by SrA Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    multinational
    exercise
    partnership
    Swift Response

