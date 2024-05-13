U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from a tower during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) rappel master course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 14, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the five-day Rappel Master School to train Soldiers on the skills and techniques necessary to become qualified rappel masters. The training focuses on responsibilities, safety standard operating procedures and regulations, anchor systems, equipment familiarization, inspection and maintenance, hook-ups, knots, seat inspection, ground-to-tower refresher/rappelling, and aircraft rigging and control. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 04:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923777
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-QM436-2297
|Filename:
|DOD_110310865
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grafenwoehr Rappel Master Course, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
