    Grafenwoehr Rappel Master Course

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to various units from across Europe rappel from a tower during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) rappel master course conducted by an Army National Guard mobile training team from Fort Moore, Georgia, at the 7th Army Training Command's (7ATC) Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 14, 2024. 7ATC’s CATC conducts the five-day Rappel Master School to train Soldiers on the skills and techniques necessary to become qualified rappel masters. The training focuses on responsibilities, safety standard operating procedures and regulations, anchor systems, equipment familiarization, inspection and maintenance, hook-ups, knots, seat inspection, ground-to-tower refresher/rappelling, and aircraft rigging and control. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 04:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923777
    VIRIN: 240514-A-QM436-2297
    Filename: DOD_110310865
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grafenwoehr Rappel Master Course, by SPC Adrian Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    CATC
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

