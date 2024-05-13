Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 05:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923774
|VIRIN:
|240515-Z-A3586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110310861
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Swift Response 24 B-Roll, by SPC Clayton Eggan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT