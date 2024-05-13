Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swift Response 24 B-Roll

    ROMANIA

    05.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Clayton Eggan 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    Location: RO

    Swift Response
    Defender Europe
    Swift Response 24
    Defender Europe 24

