Safeguarding defensive fighting positions during BH 24-1

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing guard defense fighting positions in contingency operations training during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The wing executes military operations to bed-down, maintain and employ follow-on forces. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)