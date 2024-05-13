Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safeguarding defensive fighting positions during BH 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing guard defense fighting positions in contingency operations training during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The wing executes military operations to bed-down, maintain and employ follow-on forces. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 02:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923766
    VIRIN: 240515-F-BD538-1003
    Filename: DOD_110310610
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Safeguarding defensive fighting positions during BH 24-1, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan
    51st Fighter Wing
    MOPP 4
    bug out
    Beverly Herd 24-1
    BH 24-1

