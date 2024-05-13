U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing guard defense fighting positions in contingency operations training during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The wing executes military operations to bed-down, maintain and employ follow-on forces. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 02:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923766
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-BD538-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110310610
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safeguarding defensive fighting positions during BH 24-1, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
