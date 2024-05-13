Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Williamson - Houston Astros Shout-out

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    05.06.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Williamson gives a shout-out to the Houston Astros. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 02:36
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 923761
    VIRIN: 240507-N-FD567-1020
    Filename: DOD_110310591
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Williamson - Houston Astros Shout-out, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MLBAstros

