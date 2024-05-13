Yeoman 2nd Class Aileen Gutierrezmuniz – Chicago White Sox Shout-out

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Yeoman 2nd Class Aileen Gutierrezmuniz gives a shout out to the Chicago White Sox. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)