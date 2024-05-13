U.S. Army Sgt. Gottlieb gives a shout-out to the Houston Astros. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|05.06.2024
|05.16.2024 02:36
|Greetings
|923753
|240507-N-FD567-1016
|DOD_110310565
|00:00:06
|CAMP LEMMONNIER, DJ
|0
|0
This work, U.S. Army Sgt. Gottlieb – Houston Astros Shout-out, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
