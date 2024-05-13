BDAACH Receives Specimen Collection and 3D Tomographic Mammography Machines

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Army Maj. McHuy McCoy, Mammography Chief for the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, speaks about renovated mammography suites with new equipment, including specimen collection machines and 3D tomographic mammography machines at BDAACH on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 3, 2024. This new equipment allows patients to get their procedures and appointments done at Camp Humphreys rather than being sent out into the local community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)