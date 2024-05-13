Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BDAACH Receives Specimen Collection and 3D Tomographic Mammography Machines

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2024

    Video by Hana Pong 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S Army Maj. McHuy McCoy, Mammography Chief for the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, speaks about renovated mammography suites with new equipment, including specimen collection machines and 3D tomographic mammography machines at BDAACH on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 3, 2024. This new equipment allows patients to get their procedures and appointments done at Camp Humphreys rather than being sent out into the local community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 01:07
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BDAACH Receives Specimen Collection and 3D Tomographic Mammography Machines, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical

    TAGS

    clinic
    Breast Cancer
    new technology
    Mammography Department
    Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital
    3D tomographic mammography machine

