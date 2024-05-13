U.S Army Maj. McHuy McCoy, Mammography Chief for the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, speaks about renovated mammography suites with new equipment, including specimen collection machines and 3D tomographic mammography machines at BDAACH on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 3, 2024. This new equipment allows patients to get their procedures and appointments done at Camp Humphreys rather than being sent out into the local community. (DoD video by Ha Na Pong)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 01:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923752
|VIRIN:
|240503-O-ZW031-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110310557
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BDAACH Receives Specimen Collection and 3D Tomographic Mammography Machines, by Hana Pong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Medical
