U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing participate in a training for contingency operations during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2024. Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. Training is conducted throughout the year to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice, affirming the commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensures regional stability throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 01:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923749
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-BD538-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110310527
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
This work, Danger defused, lives saved: 51st CES clears UXO, 51st MDG tends to injured, by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan
