Kim Allison, the director of the Neighborhood Pantry Camp Butler, explains what the pantry is, and how one can donate or shop at the Chapel Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2024. The pantry is a donation and volunteer organization, established to help service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 02:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923747
|VIRIN:
|240502-M-VB745-3750
|Filename:
|DOD_110310520
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Neighborhood Pantry Camp Butler, by LCpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
