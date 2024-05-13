Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Neighborhood Pantry Camp Butler

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.02.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Audrey Martinez 

    AFN Okinawa

    Kim Allison, the director of the Neighborhood Pantry Camp Butler, explains what the pantry is, and how one can donate or shop at the Chapel Center on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 2, 2024. The pantry is a donation and volunteer organization, established to help service members and their families. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Audrey Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 02:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923747
    VIRIN: 240502-M-VB745-3750
    Filename: DOD_110310520
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Neighborhood Pantry Camp Butler, by LCpl Audrey Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Okinawa
    Donate
    Food pantry
    Camp Butler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT