Balikatan 24

U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Exercise Balikatan alongside U.S. Army Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines service members at Palawan, Philippines April 26-May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)