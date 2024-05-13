Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    05.05.2024

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines and Sailors assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Exercise Balikatan alongside U.S. Army Soldiers and Armed Forces of Philippines service members at Palawan, Philippines April 26-May 6, 2024. BK 24 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Antonio Campbell)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 23:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923739
    VIRIN: 240506-M-WH287-1261
    Filename: DOD_110310446
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: PALAWAN, PH

    TAGS

    HIMARS
    15TH MEU
    Balikatan
    bk24
    Balikatan 24
    FriendsPartnerAllies

