1st and 3rd MDTF Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024

Col. Michael Rose, 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force Commander (MDTF), and Brig. Gen. Bernard Harrington, Commanding General of the 1st MDTF presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. The presentation entailed continuous transformation and ready combat formations. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|05.15.2024
|05.15.2024 22:01
|B-Roll
|923732
|240515-A-CJ630-9663
|DOD_110310330
|00:34:51
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
