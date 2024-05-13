8th TSC Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024

Maj. Gen. Jered Helwig, Commanding General of the 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Col. Margaret McGunegle, Brigade Commander of the 130th Engineer Brigade, and Lt. Col. Shayne Lundy, Deputy Commanding Officer of the 8th Military Police Brigade presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. The presentation entailed campaigning through Operation Pathways while sustaining and protecting the Joint Force. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 21:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923731
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-CJ630-3990
|Filename:
|DOD_110310320
|Length:
|00:36:01
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
