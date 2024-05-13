The 411th contracting Support Brigade conducted an industry day at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation inPyeongtaek-si, South Korea, April 18, 2024. This event allows local businesses gain valuable knowledge on how to establish contracts with the U.S. government. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 21:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923722
|VIRIN:
|240418-F-IE037-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110310295
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 411th Contracting Support Brigade helps local Korea businesses understand U.S. government contracts, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
