    411th Contracting Support Brigade helps local Korea businesses understand U.S. government contracts

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.18.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    The 411th contracting Support Brigade conducted an industry day at the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Foundation inPyeongtaek-si, South Korea, April 18, 2024. This event allows local businesses gain valuable knowledge on how to establish contracts with the U.S. government. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 21:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923722
    VIRIN: 240418-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_110310295
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 411th Contracting Support Brigade helps local Korea businesses understand U.S. government contracts, by SrA Cameron Schultz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    411th contracting Support Brigade
    Pyeongtaek
    Industry Day
    Local businesses

