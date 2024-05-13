U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a company level field exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 12-13, 2024. The exercise prepared Marines for future exercises and operations by conducting offensive and defensive training scenarios within an austere training environment to improve tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 23:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923721
|VIRIN:
|240513-M-TE664-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110310293
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in field training exercise, by Cpl Manuel Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
