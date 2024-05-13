B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in field training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a company level field exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 9-11, 2024. The exercise prepared Marines for future exercises and operations by conducting offensive and defensive training scenarios within an austere training environment to improve tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera)