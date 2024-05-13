Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 Fox Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.) participates in field training exercise

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.11.2024

    Video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, participate in a company level field exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area, NT, Australia, May 9-11, 2024. The exercise prepared Marines for future exercises and operations by conducting offensive and defensive training scenarios within an austere training environment to improve tactics, techniques, and procedures. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Manuel Rivera) 

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 23:33
    Category: B-Roll
    VIRIN: 240511-M-TE664-2001
    Location: MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, NT, AU

    USMC
    Marines
    Readiness
    1st MARDIV
    MRF-D
     USMCNews

