Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024

Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. The presentation entailed the importance of theater posture. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 21:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923718
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-CJ630-9117
|Filename:
|DOD_110310172
|Length:
|00:21:31
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
