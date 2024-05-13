Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, Commanding General, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart of the 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command presents at the “Commander's Corner” at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 15, 2024. The presentation entailed the importance of theater posture. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 21:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923718
    VIRIN: 240515-A-CJ630-9117
    Filename: DOD_110310172
    Length: 00:21:31
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Brig. Gen. Patrick Costello, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kelly Hart Commander's Corner LANPAC 2024, by SPC Abreanna Goodrich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    No keywords found.

    USARPAC
    USARMY
    94th AAMDC
    INDO-PACIFIC
    LANPAC
    PARTNERS & ALLIES
    LANPAC2024
    LANPAC24

