Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    INDOPACOM Change of Command ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    U.S Navy Adm. John Aquilino, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commander (out-going), Adm. Samuel Paparo, (INDOPACOM) commander (in-coming), and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, participate in the INDOPACOM Change of Command ceremony at Kilo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, May 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Austin shared remarks with attendees about Paparo’s assumption of command and Aquilino’s service to his unit and country. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 20:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923717
    VIRIN: 240503-F-PA224-3801
    Filename: DOD_110310171
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, INDOPACOM Change of Command ceremony, by SrA Caroline Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT