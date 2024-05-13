U.S Navy Adm. John Aquilino, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commander (out-going), Adm. Samuel Paparo, (INDOPACOM) commander (in-coming), and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, participate in the INDOPACOM Change of Command ceremony at Kilo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, May 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Austin shared remarks with attendees about Paparo’s assumption of command and Aquilino’s service to his unit and country. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 20:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923717
|VIRIN:
|240503-F-PA224-3801
|Filename:
|DOD_110310171
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
