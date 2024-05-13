video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S Navy Adm. John Aquilino, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) commander (out-going), Adm. Samuel Paparo, (INDOPACOM) commander (in-coming), and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, participate in the INDOPACOM Change of Command ceremony at Kilo Pier, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oahu, Hawaii, May 3, 2024. During the ceremony, Austin shared remarks with attendees about Paparo’s assumption of command and Aquilino’s service to his unit and country. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Caroline Strickland)