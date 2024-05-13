240508-N-EL850-1001 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (May 8, 2024) United Services Organization (USO) ribbon is cut aboard CAVU (APL 168) for Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability to increase lethality and survivability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Avis)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923696
|VIRIN:
|240508-N-EL850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309908
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT