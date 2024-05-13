Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    240508-N-EL850-1001 NORFOLK NAVAL SHIPYARD (May 8, 2024) United Services Organization (USO) ribbon is cut aboard CAVU (APL 168) for Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush. George H.W. Bush is undergoing a planned incremental availability to increase lethality and survivability, and to complete preservation and upgrades for future operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923696
    VIRIN: 240508-N-EL850-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309908
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USO
    CVN77

