USS George H.W. Bush command 'Thousand Points of Light' community service event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923695" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

240425-N-EL119-1001 NORFOLK,Va (April 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) volunteer in the Hampton Roads area during a ship-wide 'Thousand Points of Light' event, April 25, 2024. In honor of the ship's namesake, George H.W. Bush's crew continues his initiative of service to community through their very own 'Thousand Points of Light' community service program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Hartman)