    USS George H.W. Bush command 'Thousand Points of Light' community service event

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Hartman 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    240425-N-EL119-1001 NORFOLK,Va (April 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) volunteer in the Hampton Roads area during a ship-wide 'Thousand Points of Light' event, April 25, 2024. In honor of the ship's namesake, George H.W. Bush's crew continues his initiative of service to community through their very own 'Thousand Points of Light' community service program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Hartman)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 18:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923695
    VIRIN: 240425-N-EL119-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309907
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: VA, US

    This work, USS George H.W. Bush command 'Thousand Points of Light' community service event, by PO3 Ryan Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1KPOL CVN77 Hampton Roads

