240425-N-EL119-1001 NORFOLK,Va (April 25, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) volunteer in the Hampton Roads area during a ship-wide 'Thousand Points of Light' event, April 25, 2024. In honor of the ship's namesake, George H.W. Bush's crew continues his initiative of service to community through their very own 'Thousand Points of Light' community service program. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Hartman)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 18:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923695
|VIRIN:
|240425-N-EL119-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309907
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George H.W. Bush command 'Thousand Points of Light' community service event, by PO3 Ryan Hartman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
