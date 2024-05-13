FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Public Information Session Presentation

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program team members give a presentation to community members around the FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, N.Y., Apr. 23, 2024. The Buffalo District is remediating locations like NFSS within FUSRAP, where radioactive contamination remains from Manhattan Project and early U.S. Atomic Energy Commission activities. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 15:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923685
|VIRIN:
|240423-D-ZQ575-1969
|Filename:
|DOD_110309729
|Length:
|00:24:15
|Location:
|LEWISTON, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.
