    FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site Public Information Session Presentation

    LEWISTON, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2024

    Video by Yvonne Najera 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program team members give a presentation to community members around the FUSRAP Niagara Falls Storage Site in Lewiston, N.Y., Apr. 23, 2024. The Buffalo District is remediating locations like NFSS within FUSRAP, where radioactive contamination remains from Manhattan Project and early U.S. Atomic Energy Commission activities. (U.S. Army video by Yvonne Najera)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 15:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923685
    VIRIN: 240423-D-ZQ575-1969
    Filename: DOD_110309729
    Length: 00:24:15
    Location: LEWISTON, NY, US

    TAGS

    USACE, Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, FUSRAP, Niagara Falls Storage Site, NFSS

