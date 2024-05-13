Competitors from 17 nations take part in Fuerzas Comando 2024 (FC24) Physical Test in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 14, 2024. On the second day of events, teams faced resistance drills designed to measure their physical and tactical abilities. FC24 supports the U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Olivia Lauer / 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 15:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923684
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-AZ941-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309709
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Competitors participate in the Fuerzas Comando 24 Physical Test, by SGT Olivia Lauer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT