In this week’s look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall experiences autonomous flight in the front seat of the VISTA aircraft, researchers create and deploy small unmanned aerial systems in just a few hours, and JROTC instructor positions are open to veterans and currently serving Guard and Reserve Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 15:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923681
|VIRIN:
|240515-F-UO935-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309658
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Flight Test, Rapid Autonomous Aircraft, JROTC Instructor Expansion, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
