    Around the Air Force: SECAF Flight Test, Rapid Autonomous Aircraft, JROTC Instructor Expansion

    UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look around the Air Force, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall experiences autonomous flight in the front seat of the VISTA aircraft, researchers create and deploy small unmanned aerial systems in just a few hours, and JROTC instructor positions are open to veterans and currently serving Guard and Reserve Airmen.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923681
    VIRIN: 240515-F-UO935-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309658
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: SECAF Flight Test, Rapid Autonomous Aircraft, JROTC Instructor Expansion, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

