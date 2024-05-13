Got PCS orders? ASC is here to help.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923673" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sustainment Command manages 78 Logistics Readiness Centers worldwide, each with a wide range of supporting services and functions for Soldiers, Civilians, and their families. One of these functions is permanent change of station, or PCS, services.



Your local LRC transportation office will help manage the shipment and storage of your household goods and personal property. The Personal Property Processing Office processes HHG shipment applications, provides quality assurance inspections of customers’ HHG deliveries and pickups, and manages long- and short-term storage.



The Army continues to implement policies and initiatives to improve and streamline PCS relocations so that Soldiers and their families experience safe, convenient, and predictable transitions to their new homes.



“The Army provides opportunities to travel the world, but moving to a new home also adds stress to the family. We acknowledge those challenges and address them while ensuring that we are placing the right leaders in the right places around the Army.”

- Sergeant Major of the Army Michael A. Grinston



The DoD’s official Customer Moving Portal is www.militaryonesource.mil/move