    Director On Demand Teaser

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed director U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin teases her Director On Demand Initiative. Director On Demand is a way for staff to have direct access to the hospital director with the goal of better communication across the hospital. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 923666
    VIRIN: 240510-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309365
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Director On Demand Teaser, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WalterReed
    DirectorOnDemand

