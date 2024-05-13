Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW Airmen service liquid oxygen during BH 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron service liquid oxygen during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2024. Liquid oxygen is used as a source of breathable oxygen for pilots at high altitudes where the air is too thin to provide adequate oxygen for respiration. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923658
    VIRIN: 240515-F-OS908-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309263
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    This work, 51st FW Airmen service liquid oxygen during BH 24-1, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osan Air Base
    training
    51st FW
    Beverly Herd 24-1
    BH 24-1

