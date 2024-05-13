51st FW Airmen service liquid oxygen during BH 24-1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 36th Fighter Generation Squadron service liquid oxygen during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 15, 2024. Liquid oxygen is used as a source of breathable oxygen for pilots at high altitudes where the air is too thin to provide adequate oxygen for respiration. The Airmen of the 51st Fighter Wing continuously train to maintain the high level of full-spectrum readiness required to execute the mission proficiently and effectively. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)