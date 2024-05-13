Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moody celebrates Dr. Lucy Greene (part 1)

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Rachel Coates 

    23rd Wing

    Moody Air Force Base had the honor of unveiling a portrait of Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support Committee co-founder with her late husband Parker Greene, for her 50 plus years of dedicated service to Airmen and their families at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, May 10, 2024.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923655
    VIRIN: 240510-F-TT702-1001
    Filename: DOD_110309250
    Length: 00:08:04
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base

