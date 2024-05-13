Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW Airmen prepare, load weapons

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing prepare and load weapons into vans during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow on-forces. Routine training like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st FW Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 15:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923653
    VIRIN: 240513-F-OS908-2001
    Filename: DOD_110309236
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Osan Air Base
    weapons
    training
    51st FW
    Beverly Herd 24-1
    BH 24-1

