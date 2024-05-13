51st FW Airmen prepare, load weapons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing prepare and load weapons into vans during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow on-forces. Routine training like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st FW Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)