U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing prepare and load weapons into vans during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 13, 2024. As the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force, the 51st Fighter Wing is charged with providing mission-ready Airmen to execute combat operations and receive follow on-forces. Routine training like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st FW Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Russell)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 15:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923653
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-OS908-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309236
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 51st FW Airmen prepare, load weapons, by SrA Brittany Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT