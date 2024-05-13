Gen. Flynn LANPAC 2024 Press Conference

Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific holds a press conference at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2024. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923643
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-CJ630-8094
|Filename:
|DOD_110309132
|Length:
|00:22:47
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
