    Gen. Flynn LANPAC 2024 Press Conference

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Courtesy Video

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific holds a press conference at the 11th annual Land Forces Pacific Symposium and Exposition (LANPAC), in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 14, 2024. LANPAC is the premiere land forces symposium and exposition in the most consequential region, bringing together government, academia, industry, and allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Abreanna Goodrich)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923643
    VIRIN: 240514-A-CJ630-8094
    Filename: DOD_110309132
    Length: 00:22:47
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Flynn LANPAC 2024 Press Conference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    usarmy
    Indo-Pacific
    Partners & Allies
    LANPAC2024
    LANPAC24

