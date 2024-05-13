Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company C, 2-134 Lamu County Patrol B-Roll

    KENYA

    10.25.2023

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Miller 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers of Company C, 2-134 assigned to Taskforce Tomahawk conduct a presence patrol in Lamu County, Kenya in order to build on and advance the relationship between U.S. and Kenyan forces, Oct. 25, 2023.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 14:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923640
    VIRIN: 231025-Z-UL862-9290
    Filename: DOD_110309107
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: KE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Company C, 2-134 Lamu County Patrol B-Roll, by SGT Samuel Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kenya
    Indiana Army National Guard
    Manda Bay

