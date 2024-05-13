Indiana National Guard soldiers of Company C, 2-134 assigned to Taskforce Tomahawk conduct a presence patrol in Lamu County, Kenya in order to build on and advance the relationship between U.S. and Kenyan forces, Oct. 25, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 14:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923640
|VIRIN:
|231025-Z-UL862-9290
|Filename:
|DOD_110309107
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Company C, 2-134 Lamu County Patrol B-Roll, by SGT Samuel Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
