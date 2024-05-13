Leadership Short on Great Power Competition - Air Task Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



- The Air Task Force provides the Air Force with a definable unit of action at a sustainable pace for employing and posturing forces. The first ATFs will enter the AFFORGEN cycle in Summer 2024 and will deploy beginning in fiscal year 2026. These Airmen which form the ATFs will team, train and deploy together through the AFFORGEN cycle. As ATFs are built, Airmen will be sourced from across the Air Force. Further details will be available in the coming months.