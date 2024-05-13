Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leadership Short on Great Power Competition - Air Task Forces

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)     

    - The Air Task Force provides the Air Force with a definable unit of action at a sustainable pace for employing and posturing forces. The first ATFs will enter the AFFORGEN cycle in Summer 2024 and will deploy beginning in fiscal year 2026. These Airmen which form the ATFs will team, train and deploy together through the AFFORGEN cycle. As ATFs are built, Airmen will be sourced from across the Air Force. Further details will be available in the coming months.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    GPC
    ATF
    Great Power Competition
    Air Task Force

