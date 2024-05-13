Leadership Short on Great Power Competition - Air Task Forces

- The Air Task Force provides the Air Force with a definable unit of action at a sustainable pace for employing and posturing forces. The first ATFs will enter the AFFORGEN cycle in Summer 2024 and will deploy beginning in fiscal year 2026. These Airmen which form the ATFs will team, train and deploy together through the AFFORGEN cycle. As ATFs are built, Airmen will be sourced from across the Air Force. Further details will be available in the coming months.
|05.15.2024
|05.15.2024 13:15
|Video Productions
|923636
|240515-F-ML658-1208
|DOD_110309047
|00:01:22
|DC, US
|2
|2
