    Royal Flush cargo loading b-roll

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing load cargo onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 29, 2024. 92nd LRS Airmen were responsible for securing and loading cargo essential to sustaining operations off-station. Royal Flush was an Air Mobility Command readiness exercise that evaluated the ability to rapidly respond and execute mobility fundamentals and non-standard techniques to provide global mobility at a moment's notice. Fairchild Air Force Base Airmen demonstrated the ability to rapidly deploy aircraft, cargo and personnel to an unfamiliar location and immediately resume and sustain air refueling operations, unsupported for a significant period. This exercise demonstrated how AMC forces prepare, posture and present ready air mobility forces to support national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923626
    VIRIN: 240429-F-SU234-2931
    Filename: DOD_110308882
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Flush cargo loading b-roll, by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    92nd Air Refueling Wing
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    cargo loading
    Royal Flush

