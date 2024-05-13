Royal Flush cargo loading b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923626" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing load cargo onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 29, 2024. 92nd LRS Airmen were responsible for securing and loading cargo essential to sustaining operations off-station. Royal Flush was an Air Mobility Command readiness exercise that evaluated the ability to rapidly respond and execute mobility fundamentals and non-standard techniques to provide global mobility at a moment's notice. Fairchild Air Force Base Airmen demonstrated the ability to rapidly deploy aircraft, cargo and personnel to an unfamiliar location and immediately resume and sustain air refueling operations, unsupported for a significant period. This exercise demonstrated how AMC forces prepare, posture and present ready air mobility forces to support national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)