Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing load cargo onto a KC-135 Stratotanker during exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 29, 2024. 92nd LRS Airmen were responsible for securing and loading cargo essential to sustaining operations off-station. Royal Flush was an Air Mobility Command readiness exercise that evaluated the ability to rapidly respond and execute mobility fundamentals and non-standard techniques to provide global mobility at a moment's notice. Fairchild Air Force Base Airmen demonstrated the ability to rapidly deploy aircraft, cargo and personnel to an unfamiliar location and immediately resume and sustain air refueling operations, unsupported for a significant period. This exercise demonstrated how AMC forces prepare, posture and present ready air mobility forces to support national security objectives. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 12:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923626
|VIRIN:
|240429-F-SU234-2931
|Filename:
|DOD_110308882
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Flush cargo loading b-roll, by SSgt Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
